James Bradford "Jim" Ursin, 59, of Hendersonville, NC passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from a sudden heart attack at his home.
He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Henry Ursin who died November 11, 1992; and his mother, Helen Marie Ursin who died March 9, 2018 at Elizabeth House.
Jim was loved by his family and extensive community of friends and co-workers. He was a long-time teacher and physician's assistant at Pardee Hospital's emergency room. He was born on September 24, 1959 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Paul and Helen Maravich Ursin. He celebrated the marriage to his wife Chelsea Niwot on June 18, 2016. His life was one committed to learning and to helping others; beginning with the Red Cross, working in disaster relief, becoming a nurse and continuing his career in medicine until his own untimely passing. He had a profound passion for long distance swimming and extreme athletics. His humor, love of life, music, the ocean and adventure impacted and inspired every person he met throughout his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Chelsea Niwot; his three children, Rachel Ursin, 17, Henry Ursin, 3, and Oliver Ursin, 6 months; a sister Jorja Ursin; a brother David Ursin and wife Dede.
In celebration of his life, a service will be held from 10:00am-1:00pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at The Park at Flat Rock, (Staton Pavilion) 55 Highland Lake Golf Drive, Flat Rock, North Carolina 28731. Guests and loved ones are invited to bring or send sealed, handwritten letters addressed to his children, sharing their memories or photos of Jim.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the children's 529 College Savings Fund, receivable at Edward Jones Investment Group c/o Ty Keplinger, 135 S. King Street Suite C, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Please be aware that a section of Hwy 25/Greenville Hwy is closed but there are clearly marked detour signs.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019