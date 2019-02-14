|
James Carlton McNabb, 85, of Hendersonville, passed away on January 29, 2019. James was born on August 4, 1933 in Merced, CA a son of the late Maurice McNabb and Bessie Armstrong McNabb.
James was a resident of Orlando, Florida before relocating to Hendersonville, NC. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Brevard College and Blue Ridge Community College. James faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and receiving an Honorable Discharge on June 18, 1954, and continuing his service in the Army National Guard until January 7, 1979. Ever diligent to provide for his family, he then embarked upon a career with General Electric.
Community and military connections held a special place in James' heart and he honored those connections through his involvement with The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and as a member of the Fraternal Order of the Freemasons.
James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann Bennett McNabb, of Hendersonville, NC; a daughter Shannon Marie Barber and her husband Chris Barber; four brothers, Billy, Jerry, Mike, and Lee McNabb; a sister Pam Smith, two grandchildren Jake and Maddie Grace Barber, as well as four nephews and three nieces.
A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain with Reverend Raymon Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made in James' memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, by calling (855) 448-3997, or by visiting their website at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate and following the tab for "Honor & Memorial Donation".
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019