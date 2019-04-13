|
|
FLAT ROCK, NC- Lieutenant James "Jimmy" Case, 57, of Flat Rock, NC went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of Henderson County and was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Case Sr., a brother, Ronnie Case and his stepfather, D.C. Banks.
He graduated from East Henderson High School in 1981.
Jimmy volunteered for the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Department from 1977 - 1984, served at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office from 1984-1994 before joining the Hendersonville Police Department in 1999 where he served as a SWAT Team Member, Hostage Negotiator, K-9 Officer, Motor Officer and Alive @ 25 Instructor. He was a three time recipient of the Bill Powers Leadership Award and was a highly decorated and respected officer within the Hendersonville Police Department.
Jimmy loved life and making people laugh. He loved riding motorcycles, deer hunting and was never without his tobacco! Jimmy was a true "Mama's boy" and enjoyed many Gatlinburg trips with his Mom and her "twisted sisters". He also loved going to amusement parks and zoos with his best friend and wife, Kris. Jimmy was loved by so many and will be missed immensely.
He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Kristin Case; his mother, Maxine Banks, two daughters, Jessica Case and Kaitlyn Cantrell and her husband Drew; grandchildren, Callie and Easton; a brother, Lee Case and his wife Tonya; his father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Patricia Lepore; sister-in-laws, Sue Parsells and her husband Ross and Julie Brown and her husband Fred; his retired K-9 partner, Zoro; his furchildren, Harley and Sophie; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his extended Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line families.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mud Creek Baptist Church. A Celebration of Jimmy's Life will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Carroll and Rev. Eddie Youngblood officiating. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, a medical fund through PayPal has been set up for Lt. Jimmy Case's wife, Kris, who has ongoing medical needs. The email address for the donation is [email protected]
Donations can also be made at the Hendersonville Police Department. They can be dropped by during business hours to Melissa Justus in the Office of the Chief and she will get them to the family.
The Hendersonville Police Department has set up a memorial area for Lt. Jimmy Case in the first-floor lobby at City Hall. Notes and items left at this memorial will be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019