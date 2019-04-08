Home

James Christopher Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Christopher Jackson Obituary
April 13, 1978 – April 6, 2019
James "Chris" Jackson, age 40, of Hendersonville, NC died Saturday evening, April 6, 2019 at the Elizabeth House after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Jackson was born on Thursday, April 13, 1978 in Rutherfordton, NC to Charles Everette and Mary Carolyn (Sinclair) Jackson, Jr.
On April 6, 2002 in Hendersonville he married his wife of 17 years, the former Lisa Hope Garrett who survives.
Mr. Jackson worked at the North Carolina Justice Academy and was the owner of Solid Ground Landscaping. He was faithful and a devoted member of Fruitland Baptist Church where he served in many different positions and committees over the years.
In addition to his wife he leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving children, Garrett and Lucy Jackson and his father, Charles E. Jackson; a sister, Tammy Daniels and her husband, Robbie; a brother, Kevin Jackson and his wife, Trudy all of Forest City, NC. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary C. Jackson who died, February 12, 2008.
There will be a celebration of Mr. Jackson's life, 6 o'clock Wednesday evening, April 10, 2019 at Fruitland Baptist Church, 150 College Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792, (828) 685.8990 with Rev. Craig Stepp and Rev. Mark Hunnicutt officiating. The family will receive guests in the church sanctuary from 3:30 to 5:30 prior to the service. Private family committal services will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Mr. Jackson to the "Garrett and Lucy Jackson College Fund" in care of: www.TMCFunding.com.
Chris will forever be missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
