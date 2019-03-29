|
|
James D. Hostetter, (95) of Columbus, NC, died on March 27, 2019.
A native of South Bend, IN, born April 10, 1923, he was the son of Lee Hostetter and Isal Elizabeth
Mr. Hostetter was a June, 1941 graduate of Riley High School and graduated "With Honors & With Distinction" (1951) from San Diego State College. He was a 32-year employee of The Travelers Insurance Company, retiring in 1986 after serving as Manager in San Diego, CA, and Dallas, TX, and Second Vice President in the Financial Services Department in Hartford, CT.
He served over four years during WW II, first in the U.S. Merchant Marine (North Atlantic & Mediterranean/Middle East war zones) and then stateside in the U. S. Marine Corps.
He was active in church and community volunteer activities. An Eagle Scout, his longest service was to the Boy Scouts of America. In San Diego, CA, he was a Scoutmaster, District and Council Commissioner receiving the Silver Beaver Award (1961). In Dallas, TX, he was also a council board member serving as Exploring Chairman. In Hartford, CT, he and his wife, Irene, were long time volunteers at the Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen.
He and Irene were founding members of Pioneer Community Congregational Church, San Diego, CA; members of Preston Hollow United Methodist in Dallas, TX; long time members of First Baptist Church of West Hartford, CT; and Tryon Presbyterian Church, Tryon, N.C. With his wife, he moved to Tryon Estates, Columbus, NC, in 1997. He served on various boards & committees and two terms as President of the Resident's Association. His wife predeceased him on March 12, 2014 after 68 wonderful years of marriage.
Surviving are their beloved children, Thomas Lee (and Anne) Hostetter of Alpharetta, GA, Jerald David (and Ronda) Hostetter of Burnet, TX, and Catherine Hostetter (and Gregg) Lynch of Hendersonville, NC, four step-grandchildren; Jamie (and Ryan) Clancy, Lauren Biddle, Kim (and Joby) Sylvan, Jennifer Smith and four step-great grandchildren, Sloan & Will Sylvan, and Cash & Decklan Clancy.
Memorials may be made to the Piedmont Council, Boy Scouts of America in Rutherfordton, N.C, Hospice of The Carolina Foothills, Tryon Presbyterian Church, Tryon Estates or any other organization of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at Tryon Estates on a later date.
Published in The Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019