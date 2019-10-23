|
|
James D. "Jim" Ince, 81, of Hendersonville died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Belle Vernon, PA and was the son of the late John and Ruth Ince. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Smartley.
Jim had lived in Houston, TX, Savannah, GA, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He served in the US Navy and was an employee of Shell Oil Co. for 32 years. He loved golfing, NFL football and was a Steelers fan. He was a Methodist.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Rose Ince; son, John Ince of San Antonio, TX; granddaughter, Jeanne Ince; and his sister, Kay Ince of Yulee, FL.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019