James D. Lutz, Jr., of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away in Fairhope, Alabama on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was 69 years old. Jim was born on April 2, 1950, the second child and only son of the late Dr. James D. Lutz and Edna S. Lutz of Hendersonville, NC.
Jim graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1968, where he lettered in baseball and basketball. He subsequently earned his bachelor's degree from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, NC and in 1974, his master's degree from the Babcock School of Business at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. His IBM career was spent in Manassas, VA, Rochester, MN, Lexington, KY, Charlotte, NC, Stamford, CT and Somers and Armonk, NY. Jim loved to go to work! He held a variety of Finance and Marketing positions including Division Controller and business unit management prior to his retirement in 2009.
Jim was an avid and skilled golfer as well as a sports lover. His favorite teams were the NY Yankees (he didn't miss a game), the Duke Blue Devils (his father went to Duke) and the Dallas Cowboys (not sure how that happened).
Jim was also a music lover. Some of his favorite groups were The Rolling Stones, ELO, 38 Special, and The Traveling Wilburys. He loved to dance and was quite good at it, especially when he broke out his "John Travolta moves".
His family, of which he was very proud and loved dearly, includes Barbara, his wife of 16 years, five children: Brian J. Lutz of Philadelphia, PA, Ashley B. Finlay (Dr. David) of Spanish Fort, AL, Sarah M. Lutz of Williston, SC, Nicole S. Taylor of Cumming, GA, and Gregory L. Nelson of Denver, CO; and his sister Betsy Lutz of Hendersonville, NC.
Funeral services will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA, at one o'clock on Saturday, January 18, 2020, preceded by visitation at noon. Burial at Green Lawn Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020