Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lutz,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Lutz, Jr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Lutz, Jr. Obituary
James D. Lutz, Jr., of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away in Fairhope, Alabama on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was 69 years old. Jim was born on April 2, 1950, the second child and only son of the late Dr. James D. Lutz and Edna S. Lutz of Hendersonville, NC.
Jim graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1968, where he lettered in baseball and basketball. He subsequently earned his bachelor's degree from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, NC and in 1974, his master's degree from the Babcock School of Business at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. His IBM career was spent in Manassas, VA, Rochester, MN, Lexington, KY, Charlotte, NC, Stamford, CT and Somers and Armonk, NY. Jim loved to go to work! He held a variety of Finance and Marketing positions including Division Controller and business unit management prior to his retirement in 2009.
Jim was an avid and skilled golfer as well as a sports lover. His favorite teams were the NY Yankees (he didn't miss a game), the Duke Blue Devils (his father went to Duke) and the Dallas Cowboys (not sure how that happened).
Jim was also a music lover. Some of his favorite groups were The Rolling Stones, ELO, 38 Special, and The Traveling Wilburys. He loved to dance and was quite good at it, especially when he broke out his "John Travolta moves".
His family, of which he was very proud and loved dearly, includes Barbara, his wife of 16 years, five children: Brian J. Lutz of Philadelphia, PA, Ashley B. Finlay (Dr. David) of Spanish Fort, AL, Sarah M. Lutz of Williston, SC, Nicole S. Taylor of Cumming, GA, and Gregory L. Nelson of Denver, CO; and his sister Betsy Lutz of Hendersonville, NC.
Funeral services will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA, at one o'clock on Saturday, January 18, 2020, preceded by visitation at noon. Burial at Green Lawn Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -