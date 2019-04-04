|
|
James D. "Jim" Russell 85, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter in Wilmington, NC.
Jim was born in Jena, LA on December 27, 1933 to the late J.D. Russell and Myra Parker Russell. Jim was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Carl Leroy Russell (Marquetta) and Robert Lane Russell.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Faye Little Russell, 3 children, Mark Russell (Chantelle), Denice McCorquodale (David) and Janis Michaelson (Guy); 7 grandchildren, Cassandra Russell Barron, Donald Russell, Michelle McCrary, Renee McCrary Pocsik, Russell Aaron Arnett, Kerry Charlotte Arnett, Ashley Arnett; 3 Great grandchildren, Tyler McNutt, Caleb Barron, Cali Russell; and sister, Sue Russell Sandifer (LaDelle).
Jim was a loving family man who in addition to serving on many church ministries also participated in many short-term mission trips throughout his life. He was an Army Veteran, a CPA and was the CFO of Guaranty Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA until his retirement. With his wife, he moved to Hendersonville where they had vacationed for many years to be in the beautiful mountains they loved.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 pm on April 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, 312 5th Ave West, with Rev. Steve Scoggins officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, NC or Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019