HENDERSONVILLE, NC- James David Harwood, 71, of Hendersonville passed away March 1, 2020 at Universal Healthcare of Fletcher, NC. Born October 24, 1948 to the late Willie Hardwood and Nancy Jane Gosnell Harwood in Buncombe County, NC. He was also predeceased by brothers, Willis, Jack and Clifford Harwood; sisters, Lucille Worley, Margie, Marie Watkins and Doris Harwood. He was a sales representative with Hubbell distribution. He was a member of Progress Baptist Church in Henderson County, NC. He loved the outdoors and woodworking.
Survived by his wife of 53 years, Pat Malone Harwood; sons, Kenneth Harwood and wife Daphne of Etowah, NC and Timothy Harwood and wife Amanda of Fletcher, NC; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Thursday March 5 at 2:00 PM at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Rd, Asheville, NC 28804.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
