INMAN, SC- James Ellie Souther, 87, of 331 Fisherman's Cove, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was the husband of the late Helen Bishop Souther. James was born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, on January 6, 1933, a son of the late William Joseph Souther and Edna Octavia Souther. Mr. Souther was a United States Navy veteran and served aboard the USS Bremerton. He was of the Baptist faith and a retired employee from Ecusta Paper Mill with over thirty four years of service.
James is survived by a daughter, Flossie Souther Krouse and her husband, Harrison Henry Krouse, of Inman, South Carolina; three grandchildren, James Ervin Freeman and his wife, Tiffani; Brooke Allison Bartolomeo and her husband, Brandon; Paul Harrison Krouse and his wife, Virginia. James is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Maci Lillie Bartolomeo, Kingston James Bartolomeo, Hayden Andrew Bartolomeo and Eli Mark Habel.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Souther was predeceased by a son, James Michael Souther.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Words of Life Tabernacle Cemetery, 815 Glenn Bridge Road, Arden, North Carolina, 28704. Services will be conducted by, Pastor Benny Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020