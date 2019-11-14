Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mud Creek Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mud Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Frady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Earl Frady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Earl Frady Obituary
James Earl Frady, 82, of Crab Creek Community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with his wife Judy lovingly by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl M. and Estelle Owenby Frady; granddaughter, Melanie Frady; and brother, Edward Frady.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Brinkley Frady; children and spouses, Cheryl Wright (Richard) of Crab Creek, Bob Frady (Sue) of MN, Donna Mundie (Dave) of MN and stepdaughter, Shannon Vandewall of Crab Creek; grandchildren, Dawn Bubacz, Brett Yocum, Stefanie Wetzel, Andrea Estes and April Bono; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Clifford (Evelyn) of Brevard, Jack (Dot) of Transylvania County, Lewis (Jean); sisters, Elaine Hubbard (Channing), Edith Walworth (Gary), Emma Redden (Randy); a number of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Kaye Frady; and step-grandchildren, Abigail, Ely and Rebekah, who helped care for him during the last three years of his life.
His final days were spent at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. They were so kind and supportive and greatly appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mud Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -