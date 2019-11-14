|
James Earl Frady, 82, of Crab Creek Community, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with his wife Judy lovingly by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl M. and Estelle Owenby Frady; granddaughter, Melanie Frady; and brother, Edward Frady.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Brinkley Frady; children and spouses, Cheryl Wright (Richard) of Crab Creek, Bob Frady (Sue) of MN, Donna Mundie (Dave) of MN and stepdaughter, Shannon Vandewall of Crab Creek; grandchildren, Dawn Bubacz, Brett Yocum, Stefanie Wetzel, Andrea Estes and April Bono; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Clifford (Evelyn) of Brevard, Jack (Dot) of Transylvania County, Lewis (Jean); sisters, Elaine Hubbard (Channing), Edith Walworth (Gary), Emma Redden (Randy); a number of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Kaye Frady; and step-grandchildren, Abigail, Ely and Rebekah, who helped care for him during the last three years of his life.
His final days were spent at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock. They were so kind and supportive and greatly appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mud Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
