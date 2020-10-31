1/1
James Edward "Ed" Glenn
James Edward "Ed" Glenn, 78, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6 at Fletcher First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Churchyard. His family will be pleased to speak to guests at Fletcher First Baptist on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the church.
More information about Ed's life and legacy will be published on Wednesday. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the Glenn family and condolences may be shared online at grocefuneralhome.com.


Published in Times-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
