James Edward "Ed" Jones, 86 passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Four Seasons Hospice (Elizabeth House) in Hendersonville, NC.

A Henderson county native, Ed was born September 23, 1934 to Dexter "Deck" Jones and Nina Pace Jones. He attended Hendersonville High School and then received his BA from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. After a brief time as an accountant, Ed entered the insurance business as an agent for Sutherland Insurance and Realty Company. In the early 1980's, Ed became the sole owner of Sutherland Insurance Company and continued to work there until his retirement in 2017. In addition to growing his business, Ed served on multiple committees and boards including the Board of Directors for MountainBank. He was a lifetime member of Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville and a founding and lifetime member of the Dana Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his beloved cats.

Ed was preceeded in death by his parents, Deck and Nina Jones and by his wife of 46 years, Jeanne Staton Jones. He is survived by his niece, Veronica McKay and her husband, Billy McKay, a nephew, Robert Staton, two great nieces, Havan and Molly McKay and sister-in-law, Joyce Staton. Ed is also survived by his long-time friend and companion, Betty Barnett.

Shuler Funeral Services will be handling the arrangements.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends at Refuge Baptist Church cemetary Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

