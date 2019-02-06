|
James Ervin Crouse, 84 of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
A native of Boone, Iowa, he was the son of the late Ervin Crouse and Katherine Varak Crouse. He is also preceded in death by a wife, Mary Ellen Tucker Crouse who died in 2000; a daughter, Linda Crouse; and a sister, Judy Buche.
James was a graduate of Iowa State University. He had prior residences in Boone, Iowa, Fairview Park, Ohio, and Allegany, New York before moving to Henderson County 19 years ago. James was employed for NASA and Dresser Rand Industries as an engineer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville. James was involved with the N.C. Trail Volunteers, and avid bridge player, and a Bridge Life Master.
He is survived by a son, Don Crouse and his wife Amy of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother-in-law, John Buche of Boone, Iowa; three grandchildren, Katherine Crouse, Timothy Crouse, and Elizabeth Crouse; two nephews, Bob Buche and David Buche; and his ex-wife, Sylvia Crouse.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville with Rev. Mark Ralls officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019