James Hubert Owensby, a lifelong resident of Henderson County, passed away peacefully at the age of 79, at the Elizabeth House on Wednesday November 4, 2020. Hubert was a truck driver for many years, loved going to the flea market and watching Westerns and Nascar.
He leaves his wife of 36 years, Vickie Owensby; a sister, Frieda Owensby Albertson; daughters, Suzanne Owensby Rutledge (Gordon); Dottie Owensby Shepard; a son, Jimmy Owensby and step-children, Jackie Hicks and Angelo Enamorado.
His greatest pride was his grand and great-grandchildren, Katie Barnwell Sisk, Billie Ann Philpot (Will), Colby Arney (Tabatha), Aaron Arney, Abby Shepard, Jazmin Phillips, Blakeley and Brooks Arney, Gracie Philpot, Patrick Sisk, Blaze, Kobe and Amara Brogdon; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertie and Clifford Owensby; brothers, JC and David Owensby; and daughter, Lynn Owensby.
Graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery 11/9/2020 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elizabeth House.


Published in Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
