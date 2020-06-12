James Jefferson Keeter, Jr., 'PPK', age 71, of Hendersonville, NC passed away comforted by his daughters at the Elizabeth House in East Flat Rock, NC on June 6, 2020. James was born to the late James J. Keeter, Sr.and the late Mabel William Keeter Frye in Henderson County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Keeter; and sister, Tammy Frye.
James was raised by his mother and the late Norman Frye in Dana, NC where he lived for most of his life. He attended East Henderson High School before serving active duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam War (Chu Lai 69-70). James married the late Sara Annette McEntire Keeter with whom he had two daughters. He worked as a machinist and diesel mechanic for many years. James was a member of Barker Heights Baptist Church. Being a disabled veteran allowed him to spend time with his family, friends, and fellow brothers in arms. He had a free and kindred spirit and was always offering to help others in hardship. James supported the NC Education Lottery and the President of the United States. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and canasta, as well as attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
James is survived by his daughters Ramona Seegars and her husband Randy of Mt. Gilead, NC and Kristie Gilliam with her husband Chad of East Flat Rock, NC; his brother David Keeter and his wife Sylvia and his sisters MaryAnn Rankin, Pat Foxx and her husband Ed, Veronica Keeter, Regina Benison her husband David, Robin Skinner her husband Gary, his grandchildren Randy Heatherly, Jr.and wife Kass, Chance Seegars, Miranda Seegars, Colton Gilliam; his great-grandchildren Sawyer Heatherly, Lydia Heatherly and numerous nieces and nephews which he loved dearly.
A funeral service for James will be held on the back lawn of Thos. Shepherd and Son on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00pm. Shannon Warren will be officiating. A private burial at Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Four Seasons Foundation – Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen St., Flat Rock, NC 28731 or to the VVA Chapter #124 https://vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-124/
James was raised by his mother and the late Norman Frye in Dana, NC where he lived for most of his life. He attended East Henderson High School before serving active duty in the United States Army during the Vietnam War (Chu Lai 69-70). James married the late Sara Annette McEntire Keeter with whom he had two daughters. He worked as a machinist and diesel mechanic for many years. James was a member of Barker Heights Baptist Church. Being a disabled veteran allowed him to spend time with his family, friends, and fellow brothers in arms. He had a free and kindred spirit and was always offering to help others in hardship. James supported the NC Education Lottery and the President of the United States. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and canasta, as well as attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
James is survived by his daughters Ramona Seegars and her husband Randy of Mt. Gilead, NC and Kristie Gilliam with her husband Chad of East Flat Rock, NC; his brother David Keeter and his wife Sylvia and his sisters MaryAnn Rankin, Pat Foxx and her husband Ed, Veronica Keeter, Regina Benison her husband David, Robin Skinner her husband Gary, his grandchildren Randy Heatherly, Jr.and wife Kass, Chance Seegars, Miranda Seegars, Colton Gilliam; his great-grandchildren Sawyer Heatherly, Lydia Heatherly and numerous nieces and nephews which he loved dearly.
A funeral service for James will be held on the back lawn of Thos. Shepherd and Son on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00pm. Shannon Warren will be officiating. A private burial at Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Four Seasons Foundation – Elizabeth House, 571 S. Allen St., Flat Rock, NC 28731 or to the VVA Chapter #124 https://vva.org/chapter/vva-chapter-124/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.