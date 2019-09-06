Home

Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel
James Kenneth Riddle Obituary
ASHEVILLE- James Kenneth Riddle, 88, of Asheville died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Care Partners Hospice.
Born in Rural Retreat, VA, to the late James E. and Ena Jane Foglesong Riddle, he worked as a financial accountant and was a veteran of the US Army.
Mr. Riddle is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Mary Ann Riddle; three sons, Marty Riddle (Karen), Brad Riddle (Annie) and David Riddle (Bonnie); two daughters, Deanna Crawford (Terry) and Mindy Riddle; eighteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one brother, John Riddle (Carolyn) and two sisters, Helen Cordell and Tina Jarvis.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel and the family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326.
An online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
