James Kirby Hamilton

James Kirby Hamilton Obituary
James Kirby Hamilton passed away Thursday April 30, 2020.
He was preceded by his son Darren and his loving wife of 58 years Shirley Foster Hamilton.
He is survived by two children Dennis Hamilton and Denese Williams, two grandchildren Joshua and Justin and two great grandchildren Sidney and Braxton.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
