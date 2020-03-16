|
James Larry Russell, lovingly known as "Paw" age 77 of Rutherfordton went to meet Jesus, face to face on March 14, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.
Paw devoted his life to serving the Lord. He had a special love for family, farming, mechanics, his dog (Bubba) and his chickens. Paw was a hero to many. Known for his upstanding character, passion for prayer, and love for his church family.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Russell; two sons, Keith (Tami) Russell and Rodney (Leslie) Russell all of Green Creek, NC; two step-sons, Wayne Lunsford of Green Creek, NC and Richard (Donna) Lunsford of Leicester, NC; six grandchildren, Kelsey (Jess) Foster, Kailey Russell, Ty Russell and Cory Russell all of Green Creek, NC, Aaron Lunsford and Austin Lunsford of Candler, NC; six beloved great grandchildren; three sisters, Roberta Fish, Barbara Ann (Clarence) Robinson, Nancy Corn all of Fletcher, NC; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Stateline Baptist Church, 495 Beehive Rd, Columbus, NC, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:30-6:30 PM with the funeral service following at 6:30 PM with Rev. Randy Metcalf officiating.
Graveside Service will be 11 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Pores Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, 3531 Poor's Ford Rd, Rutherfordton, NC with Rev. Jimmy Cox and Rev. Randy Metcalf officiating.
Pallbearers will be, Ty Russell, Cory Russell, Alexander Rivas, Wicho Rivas, Wayne Lunsford, and Richard Lunsford
Memorials can be made to Stateline Baptist Church or Hospice of Rutherford County.
Condolences to the family can be made to www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com
Sanders Funeral Home of Columbus, NC.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020