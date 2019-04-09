|
James "Larry" Simpson lost his battle with cancer Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. He is preceded in death by his parents James Edgar Simpson and Hazel Bradley Simpson of Hendersonville. He is survived by his three children Sherrie Andrus (Chad), Michele Simpson, Michael Simpson (Corie Pangle-Silvers), their mother Barbara Sexton Simpson, and Sister Barbara Jean Stepp. He is also survived by grandchildren Rachel Simpson, Jack Andrus, Chas Andrus, Autumn Andrus and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Larry had a quick wit and extraordinary sense of humor. In his youth, he was minister of music at Barker Heights Baptist Church and sang bass for a gospel quartet, The Disciples. In his most recent years, he performed NC state inspections for Checker Cab Co.
He was a Hendersonville native and graduated from Edneyville High School.
The family will have a celebration of his life on April 13 at 11:00am at the Cedars, 211 7th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28791. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019