James "Jamie" Leo McMullen, 63 of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Linda; son, Sean (Charlotte) McMullen of Boone; daughter, Erin McMullen Coffman (Evan) of Durham; sisters, Ann Hull (Anthony) of GA, Katie Preston of Durham, Peggy Voyles (Steve) of Jacksonville; brothers Joe McMullen (Nancy) of IL, John McMullen of OR; and numerous nieces and nephews he adored.
A memorial mass will be held at 10am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019