James Leo "Jamie" McMullen

James Leo "Jamie" McMullen Obituary
James "Jamie" Leo McMullen, 63 of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Linda; son, Sean (Charlotte) McMullen of Boone; daughter, Erin McMullen Coffman (Evan) of Durham; sisters, Ann Hull (Anthony) of GA, Katie Preston of Durham, Peggy Voyles (Steve) of Jacksonville; brothers Joe McMullen (Nancy) of IL, John McMullen of OR; and numerous nieces and nephews he adored.
A memorial mass will be held at 10am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
