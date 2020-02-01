Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leroy Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Leroy Brown Obituary
James Leroy Brown, 67, of East Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Henderson County to the late William Leroy and Nannie Opal Nelon Brown.
James was the kind of man who never met a stranger. He loved his dog Carlie, fishing, and pocketknives. He was employed at Walmart for 13 years before his retirement.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Bernice Renee Saltz Brown; daughter, Jamie Lynn Brown Heatherly of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Tekoah Heatherly of Tuxedo, and Rhea and Ethan Heatherly of Hendersonville; siblings, Mary Lee Brown Edenfield (Foy) and Grady Lawrence Brown (Melissa); niece, Kristy Saltz and great-niece, Kylee Ponder of the home; and many nieces and nephews.
James will be laid to rest at 11am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Preacher Stanley Adcock will officiate the graveside service.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -