|
|
James Leroy Brown, 67, of East Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Henderson County to the late William Leroy and Nannie Opal Nelon Brown.
James was the kind of man who never met a stranger. He loved his dog Carlie, fishing, and pocketknives. He was employed at Walmart for 13 years before his retirement.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Bernice Renee Saltz Brown; daughter, Jamie Lynn Brown Heatherly of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Tekoah Heatherly of Tuxedo, and Rhea and Ethan Heatherly of Hendersonville; siblings, Mary Lee Brown Edenfield (Foy) and Grady Lawrence Brown (Melissa); niece, Kristy Saltz and great-niece, Kylee Ponder of the home; and many nieces and nephews.
James will be laid to rest at 11am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Preacher Stanley Adcock will officiate the graveside service.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020