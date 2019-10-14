Home

James Limuel Beddingfield

James Limuel Beddingfield Obituary
James Limuel Beddingfield passed away, at his home on Green River, October 11, 2019.
He served Henderson County as a paramedic for over 30 years after serving his country in the Army.
He lived every day to the fullest and enjoyed kayaking, cookouts and adventures with his family. He gave his children and grandchildren a thirst for adventure. He lived by his motto that each day was a daring adventure and you had to enjoy each beautiful moment. And he did, he enjoyed each moment, preserving his sense of humor right up to the end. He was loved by his family and will be missed deeply.
He was preceded in death by 2 children Victor Beddingfield and Natalie Dunn.
He left behind his wife, Phyllis Beddingfield and 2 children Angela Evans and Danny Owens. He also had 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church in Zirconia, NC at 2pm on October 18, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Waters of Hope" in his honor.
Professional Service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
