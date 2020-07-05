James Michael Woods, 78, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born June 10, 1942 in Birmingham, England to the late Eva Woods also of Birmingham.
Jim was a strong man with great integrity and determination. He was extremely proud of becoming a citizen of the United States. After many years of working in the corporate world, with his wife by his side, they developed a product which they grew into a successful international business.
His wife Susan was the love of his life. Their 35-year marriage was the kind that storybooks could be written about-a true partnership but with enough magic in it and bound by love and respect, just as they promised each other the day they married so long ago.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn Susan Woods; daughter, Susan McLane and her husband Tim, of Appling, GA; grandchildren, Gavin Davis and Jenna Waters; a son, Keith Rimer and his wife, Rhonda of Mill Spring, NC; grandchildren, Patrick, Wil and Evan; and great-grandchildren; his special brother-in-law, Steven Tidwell, of Florence, SC; daughter, Colleen Crumley and her husband Dan, of Matthews, NC; and grandson, Jack; brother, Anthony Woods and his wife Christine; nephews, James, and his wife Nicky, Philip, and his wife Loraine, Michael: and several great-nephews and nieces, all of England.
To say Jim was also survived by many friends and neighbors who thought the world of him and respected him would be a vast understatement. He loved his family and friends and they felt the same way about him. Jim was also deeply passionate about helping abused women and children as well as the preservation of all wildlife.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Betsy Merrell & Staff, Dr. Todd Hansen and staff, as well as all the Physicians and Healthcare Staff at Mission Hospital who lovingly cared for Jim like he was part of their own family.
