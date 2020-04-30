Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
James Monroe "J. J." Justice Jr.

James Monroe "J. J." Justice Jr. Obituary
CAMPOBELLO, SC- James Monroe "J. J." Justice, Jr., 61, of Campobello, SC passed away on April 26, 2020. He was the husband of Karen Norris Justice.
Mr. Justice was a native of Henderson County, NC and a son of the late James Monroe, Sr. and Joann Drake Justice. He was a retired employee of E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company of Brevard, NC and a recently retired Systems Administrator. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School Director. He was a proud member of the Church choir, a member of the nursery and greeting teams, and also a member of the G.R.O.W. visitation team. He was a graduate of East Henderson High School in 1976, a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Appalachian State University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, honor society. J. J. liked hiking, long drives on the parkway, was a huge Braves and Tar Heel fan, a history buff, a member of the Tolkien Society and was an avid reader.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sierra Justice of Greenville, SC; brothers: Robert and Mark Justice of Henderson County, NC and Phillip Justice of Lyman, SC; sisters: Dianne Foster and Evon Ramirez of Henderson County, NC, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Janet Justice.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at the home of a sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Steve Foster, 112 Nob Hill Road, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 Highway 9, Inman, SC 29349 or Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 30, 2020
