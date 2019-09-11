|
1943 – 2019
James "Jim" Oliver Peeler, age 76, arrived to Heaven and the awaiting arms of his wife Pat on Monday, September 9, 2019, after an accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury.
He was born September 8, 1943 in Akron, Ohio, son of Horace and Violet Peeler.
Jim was raised in Edneyville, a dedicated son and brother always there for his parents, his sisters and brother. Jim met his sweetheart, Patricia "Pat" Peeler when he asked her to dance at Boyd Park which turned into a lifetime of dancing and adventures.
He was a faithful servant of Christ serving as an RA Leader, interim choir director, youth leader, Deacon and a beloved Sunday School Teacher. He loved the Lord and was passionate about leading people to know and love him.
He was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. Jim was the foundation of his family, teaching his children the important life lessons from how to change the oil, to being a supportive parent and above all putting our faith in Christ. Our Dad made life an adventure that included going camping, white water rafting and riding a roller coaster at least one time. He loved to make rocks hop, handmade water guns and drip castles on the beach. Family time was most important, with his simplest pleasure having fellowship around the table with family and friends and big Greek salad (no cucumbers).
To know Jim Peeler was to know he was the most giving man you will ever meet. He would do anything for anyone.
Jim's life is a living example of a Godly Husband and Father devoted to the Lord and his family. Jim is survived by his sisters, Peggy Rogers and Patricia Burke; daughters Jamie (Tony) Osteen, Michele (Aaron) Harper, April (Bob) Burns and his son Aaron (Christine) Peeler. His greatest adventure was having fun with his beloved grandchildren – Addison(23), Grace(20), Colton, Hunter(19), Nolan(16), Presley(13), Blaise(13), Soren(11), Cruz(8), Davenport(8) and Jake(6). He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Peeler, his brother Edwin Earl Peeler, and his parents, Violet and Horace Peeler and his first grandson, Colton Lee Osteen.
The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, followed by a celebration of life service on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mud Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service immediately following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in honor of Jim Peeler, to the NC Baptist Men's Association, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512 or the American Red Cross.
