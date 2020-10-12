It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce that James Patrick Broderick, age 43, of Hendersonville, NC, our most beloved son, brother, father, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020.
James was born in Washington, DC on April 23, 1977, and grew up in Waldorf, Maryland attending Thomas Stone High School. Following high school, he graduated with a degree from Townson University. James also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1996 through 2004. He resided in Hendersonville, NC since 2011.
Those who knew James, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives and will reminisce about his ever-present fun-loving side, kindness, and big heart. The world is a lesser place without him.
James loved all sports, especially football and the Washington Redskins. He also enjoyed snowboarding and after relocating to the Western NC area kayaking became one of his favorite activities. His knowledge of sports facts was phenomenal. In addition to sports, James was also an avid movie buff, and there was not a title to a movie, actor's name, or phrase that he could not recall. Another area of personal interest for James as an automobile enthusiast was the restoration of classic cars.
James will be forever remembered by his Daughter Kaitlyn Schiffman, Parents, Jim and Glenna Broderick, Sister, Jennifer Broderick, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many great friends.
We know James is now with his Grandparents, James and Alma Broderick; Cecil and Edna Robinson, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
We LOVE and MISS you so much, James!
Please join us in celebrating James's life at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 from 2-3:30 with a service to follow.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.