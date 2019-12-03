|
Mr. James Roy "Jimmy" Northington passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at UNC Pardee Health Care after a strong fight to overcome pneumonia complications. He was a beloved husband, and an adored daddy and grandfather whose love and generosity for his family knew no bounds. Affectionately known as "B-Dad" by all, he was so proud of his kids and made each one feel "the favorite". "B-Dad" was always so much fun and was the center of all family events and loved all holidays as an excuse to spoil each one.
Jimmy was a Hendersonville native, the son of the late John Roy and Nell Stepp Northington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters: Miriam and Phyllis, and sons: Glenn Kilpatrick and Earl Kilpatrick. His hardest loss was the love of his life and his life-long partner, his beloved wife, Ruth, who passed away in 2010. Together, Jimmy and Ruth (Nanny and B-Dad to most) built a loving family and a legacy unique to them.
Jimmy is survived by his devoted daughter and best friend, Carolyn N. Swanner and her husband, Tom who shared everyday together; grandchildren: Kimberly Swanner Harrelson and her husband, Curtis, James Joshua Swanner and his wife, Sommer; Michael Kilpatrick, and Dawn Kirkpatrick; six great grandchildren: Caroline, Lauren, Gavin, Drew, Kassie, Kenny, and Sammi; seven great-great grandchildren; as well as one daughter in law, Lola Kilpatrick.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. James J. Caserio for the many extra hours, the countless miracles, and dedication and support he provided our family for both Jimmy and Ruth for over forty years. A special thanks to his dear friends Bobbie Kornfeld and Tom Brown for all the help and friendship he enjoyed.
Jimmy was always the comic, always there to support everyone, and was always a worker. He often said the hardest job he ever had was being retired…..that when you have nothing to do, you are never sure if you are finished.
Jimmy was always a businessman and entertainer. Starting as a teenager as a projectionist at the old Fox Theatre, he acquired his life-long love of movies. With a gift of gab and a golden voice, he also joined WHKP Radio in their early days. Movies and broadcasting remained his passions for life.
At WHKP as an announcer DJ, and program director, he always loved the programs for children and the area high school sock hops the most as he loved and promoted the youth of Hendersonville. His deep, radio announcer voice became well known to many throughout WNC throughout his broadcasting career. He later opened WHVL Radio in Hendersonville (now known as WTZQ), and hosted many morning shows on countless radio stations around WNC and then to WLOS Radio and TV news. He never met a stranger and always loved to chat with so many people everywhere he went.
His love of movies let him and his beloved wife, Ruth, into the movie business. Together they owned and operated The Carolina I & II Theatres, The Hendersonville Drive-In, the Joy Drive-In, The Skyland Cinema, The Co-Ed Theatre in Brevard, The Terrace Theatre in Asheville, the South Windermer Theatre in Charleston, and partnered in numerous others. They provided generations of young and old alike with real hometown entertainment. When asked about the movie business, Jimmy would reply that he was never in the movie business, he was in the popcorn business.
Jimmy and Ruth then opened the area's first video rental store, The Movie Stop, which grew to other outlets in Asheville, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach. In their spare time, they also opened Pawn Outlet and The Jewelry Outlet and thrived on staying busy.
Jimmy was very active in community and the downtown revitalization, The Chamber of Commerce, The Merchant's Association, The Optimist Club, and sponsored countless fund raising events for most of the local non-profits.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Pastor Steve Scoggins officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jimmy's memory be directed to the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville 312 5th Avenue, Hendersonville, NC, 28739 or to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
An online register book is available for the family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019