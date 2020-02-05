|
James Vaughn Pressley, 93, of Fletcher, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Universal Health Care in Fletcher. He was born November 24, 1926 in Haywood County, a son of the late Charles Oscar and Estella Hall Pressley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers: Charles Ray Pressley, and Edward Pressley, as well as five sisters: Lura Scott, Ruby Jervis, Mammie Gaddis, Velma Ruff, and Frankie Robinson.
Mr. Pressley was the owner and operator of J.V. Pressley Builders. He proudly served our country in the Army Air Corps during WWII, as a Military Policeman stationed in Okinawa, Japan as well as the Philippines. He was an avid gardener and took great pride in his yard work much to the benefit of all of his neighbors. He was an active member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church, and served on numerous committees for the church.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Williams Pressley, whom he married on April 8, 1950 in South Carolina. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jim Pressley and his wife Penny, and his granddaughter Kayla Seay and her husband Heath, all of Fletcher.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 on Friday, February 7th, 2020 in Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel officiated by the Rev. Randy Sherrill and Rev. Steve Combs. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm at the Funeral Home. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Fletcher United Methodist Capital Campaign, 50 Library Road, Fletcher, NC 28732
