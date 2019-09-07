|
Jane J. Owenby, 57, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A native of Honea Path, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Betty Jones and the late Thomas Jones. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Janice Isolda.
A graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School, she received her Bachelor of Science from Erskine College, graduating magna Cum Laude and her Masters of Science degree from Clemson University before working for Clemson in the field of endocrinology research.
An active member of Hendersonville First Baptist Church, she enjoyed her daily walks at Mills River Park where she was able to minister to others with her smile and compassion. She was able to share her joy with all those that she met along her paths. She and her husband, Jeff, loved to travel and she truly enjoyed tending to her yard and garden.
Her loving survivors include her husband of 22 years, Jeff Owenby; and her mother Betty Jones; brother-in-law Tony Isolda and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville with Rev. Steve Scoggins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org
