1/
Jane. K Bertke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane K. Bertke, 76, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Pardee Hospital following a brief illness. A native of Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Kennedy. She had resided in Henderson County for the past 21 years.
Jane was of the Presbyterian faith and retired from the Mercer County school system in Ohio after 27 years as a special needs teacher. She loved to shop and travel, especially when she was able to go on cruises. Jane had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making her favorite recipes.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Bertke; son, Eric Bertke; granddaughter, Kennedy Bertke and sisters, Ann, and Susan.
No local services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved