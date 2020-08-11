Jane K. Bertke, 76, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Pardee Hospital following a brief illness. A native of Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Kennedy. She had resided in Henderson County for the past 21 years.
Jane was of the Presbyterian faith and retired from the Mercer County school system in Ohio after 27 years as a special needs teacher. She loved to shop and travel, especially when she was able to go on cruises. Jane had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making her favorite recipes.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Bertke; son, Eric Bertke; granddaughter, Kennedy Bertke and sisters, Ann, and Susan.
No local services are planned at this time.
