Jane L. Patterson, 79, of Hendersonville died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Carolina Reserve of Hendersonville.
She was born June 13, 1940, in Mills River a daughter of the late Robert Fred Lance and Ruby Bishop Lance. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ada Mae Moore and Suzanne Sanchez, and 1 granddaughter, Elizabeth Patterson.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Patterson, two daughters Patricia Patterson of Hendersonville, and Deborah Stotts of Missouri; two sons William (Billy) V. Patterson of Hendersonville, and Paul Patterson and wife Heather, of Hendersonville; one sister Helen Capps of Easley, SC; two brothers Robert F. Lance Jr. and wife Faye of Summerville, SC, and John N. Lance of San Antonio, TX; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Jackson Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Oakdale Cemetery following the service.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service starting at 2:00 pm.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020