Jane Brassler Robinson, 83, of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville.
She is survived by two cousins, Ward Sandahl and his wife Pat of Saluda, NC and Dick Smith and his wife Brenda of Georgia.
No service is planned at this time.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 18 to June 19, 2019