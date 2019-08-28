|
On Sunday, September 2nd, 2018, Janet Mary Gredone Lane went to her heavenly home and passed peacefully in her sleep at Sunrise at North Hills in Raleigh, NC, at the age of 88.
Janet was born on June 27, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late John Joseph and Mary Ann Schneider Gredone. She is also preceded in death by her husband James Lane who died in 1999. Janet grew up as an only child and graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School in northern Philadelphia. She got her first job at Woolworth 5 & 10 when she was 15, and eventually became a secretary at a Labor Management School where she worked until she got married. Janet met her husband of 45 years, James Lane, at Chez Vous, a local roller rink in Upper Darby that held local weekly dances. After their courtship, Janet and James were engaged for two years before they married on May 16, 1953, in a traditional Roman Catholic wedding ceremony. Less than a year later, they welcomed their first child, Marianne. Patrick was born shortly after in 1955, and their third child, Dennis, was born in 1960.
Over the years, Janet enjoyed spending time quilting and entered several competitions, where her beautiful pieces won several awards. She loved playing golf and belonged to Hendersonville Country Club, where she built a community of friends and even got a hole-in-one at the age of 75! In later years, she enjoyed visiting her children as they moved around the United States and the world, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her three children: Marianne Lane Bostian, Patrick Daniel Lane and his wife Kelly, and Dennis Joseph Lane and his wife Desiree; two in-laws, Arlin Leon Bostian and Sandy Turner Lane; seven grandchildren, Ryan Bostian, Jessica Weems, Christopher Bostian, Jack Lane, Max Lane, Taylor Lane, and Christina Lane, and two great-grandchildren, Holden Weems, Owen Bostian.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Sam Beddingfield officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Her family would like to thank the loving staff at Sunrise and Transitions LifeCare for making her final days as comfortable and peaceful as possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be sent in Janet's memory to: Transitions LifeCare at transitionslifecare.org/donate.
