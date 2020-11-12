Janet Layne Spence of Hendersonville, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carolina Village.

She was the wife of John Edward Spence for 20 years. Born in Charleston, WV on December 12, 1932, she was the daughter of Beulah and Arvel Layne. Following graduation from the University of Charleston (formerly Morris Harvey College) with a Bachelor's degree, she spent several years working for churches in Charleston, WV and Washington, DC. In Washington, she became the executive assistant for the president of Goodwill Industries

for 10 years, followed by 10 years as the executive assistant for the president of the American College of Cardiologists. During her time as executive assistant she travelled to most of the major cities in the United States. Janet loved to travel and visited Ireland, England, and Canada during her marriage to John, a world traveler who was a former Lieutenant Commander of the US Navy.

After marriage, Janet moved to Atlanta, GA and continued her career as an administrative assistant for Agnes Scott College. Janet moved to Hendersonville in 2002 and to Carolina Village in 2008. Janet had a lifelong love of reading, theater, and movies. Her deep care for her extended family and friends lasted throughout her life and retirement. In correspondence and conversation, she maintained a richlife, touching all she met with her thoughtfulness and understanding.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah Coulter Layne and Arvel Layne, her husband John Edward Spence, and her sister Ruth Cline. Survivors include her sisters Jo Ann Brittainn (deceased husband, Jim) and Marie Booth (deceased husband, Roger); nephews and their spouses; cousins and many friends. She will be greatly missed.

Hart Funeral Service of Asheville is serving the family.





