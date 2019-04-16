|
Janice "Marylou" Heatherly Bishop 73, went home to be with the Lord April 13, 2019, after bravely "fighting the good fight" with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilkie and Ruby Heatherly and grandson Adam Bishop, along with many other loved ones she cherished. She is survived by her husband Larry Bishop. Their sons Wayne Bishop and his wife Sheila, Jamie Bishop and his wife Audrey. Their grandchildren Abby and Eli, Allyssa and Skyler, Allysen, and Raylan. Their great grandchildren Jake and McKenzie. Her four siblings, Geraldine Heatherly, Junior and his wife Peggy Heatherly, Scotty and his wife Judy Heatherly, and Judy Ann Wilson. Marylou had many loved ones. She loved all her family and her family loved her back. A visitation will be held at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church in Zirconia, NC on Friday, April the 19th from 5-6 pm. A memorial service will follow at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to the Home Mission Fund, Mtn. View Baptist Church, 458 Mtn. View Church Road, Zirconia, NC 28790.
