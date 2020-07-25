Janie Lou McAlister, 84, of Zirconia, NC died peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was born June 13, 1936 in Laurens, S.C. to the late Edward Eugene and Grace Gertrude Culbertson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McAlister was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee "Ralph" McAlister.
Janie was not only a proud lifelong resident of Henderson County, but also a beloved co-worker to her many JP Stevens friends where she worked for over 23 years. Janie never met a stranger and would not let anyone leave her home without giving them something-whether it was a total stranger or an old friend, she was always gracious. Her love of cooking, shopping, gardening, and watching her beautiful flowers grow, and even fishing, were all things she loved! Her giving heart will be remembered and missed by all of her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Rena McAlister Gilliam and one son, Douglas Edward McAlister both of Zirconia as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pearson Cemetery, with the Rev. David Dickerson and Rev. Oliver Skerrett officiating.
An online obituary is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.