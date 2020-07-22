1/
Janie S. Allen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janie S. Allen, 92, of Hendersonville, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Life Care of Hendersonville. She was born December 13, 1927, in Hendersonville, to the late Edison and Janie Staton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands, Nathan Homer Pace, and Hendrix Allen, brother Arthor Staton and sister, Mary Morgan.
Following her graduation from Flat Rock School, Janie began her 43+ year career with Green River Mills, through their transitions to J.P. Stevens and then West Point Pepperell. She was an active member of East Flat Rock First Baptist Church, enjoyed reading and word search puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her son, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was especially proud of her two newest great grandchildren, twins Lottie and Henry, who were born on her 91st birthday.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry R. Pace and his wife Mary of Green River Community in Henderson County; brother Jessie Staton of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Connie P. Williams and husband Greg, Amy Herman and her husband Matthew, Tim Pace and his wife Jenita and Jeremy Pace and his wife Barbie; great-grandchildren, Presley Williams, Carter Pace, Eli Herman, Matthew Pace, Ella Herman, Lottie Mae Pace and Henry Hollis Pace; several nieces and nephews, and her lifelong and dearest friend Mary Joyce Corn of Green River.
A graveside service will be held, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Pace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Janie's memory, may be sent to East Flat Rock First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 22327 Spartanburg Hwy, East Flat Rock, NC 28726.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pace Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
JANIE WAS ONE OF THE SWEETEST PERSONS WE HAVE KNOWN. SHE WAS LIKE A SISTER. SHE WAS EXTREMELY HELPFUL WHEN Y MOTHER WAS ILL. I COULDN'T HAVE MADE IT WITHOUT HER HELP AND THAT OF MARY CORN AND BETTY ATKINS. THEY WERE A TRIO OF ANGELS.
THANKFUL, FREDDY BEDDINGFIELD
JUANITA & FRED BEDDINGFIELD, JR,
Family
July 23, 2020
Jerry and Mary,
My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
With deepest sympathy,
Debra Dean Johnston
Debra DeanJohnston
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved