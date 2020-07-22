Janie S. Allen, 92, of Hendersonville, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Life Care of Hendersonville. She was born December 13, 1927, in Hendersonville, to the late Edison and Janie Staton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands, Nathan Homer Pace, and Hendrix Allen, brother Arthor Staton and sister, Mary Morgan.
Following her graduation from Flat Rock School, Janie began her 43+ year career with Green River Mills, through their transitions to J.P. Stevens and then West Point Pepperell. She was an active member of East Flat Rock First Baptist Church, enjoyed reading and word search puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her son, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was especially proud of her two newest great grandchildren, twins Lottie and Henry, who were born on her 91st birthday.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry R. Pace and his wife Mary of Green River Community in Henderson County; brother Jessie Staton of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Connie P. Williams and husband Greg, Amy Herman and her husband Matthew, Tim Pace and his wife Jenita and Jeremy Pace and his wife Barbie; great-grandchildren, Presley Williams, Carter Pace, Eli Herman, Matthew Pace, Ella Herman, Lottie Mae Pace and Henry Hollis Pace; several nieces and nephews, and her lifelong and dearest friend Mary Joyce Corn of Green River.
A graveside service will be held, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Pace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Janie's memory, may be sent to East Flat Rock First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 22327 Spartanburg Hwy, East Flat Rock, NC 28726.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.