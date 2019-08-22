|
|
Janis Keefe Coovert passed away on August 6, 2019 in Flat Rock, NC after a long battle with Cancer.
She was born November 11,1950 in Pittsburg Pennsylvania to the late John Keefe.
Janis and Jim lived in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL prior to moving to Flat Rock in 2017. Janis was a graduate of University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, a past member of the Junior League of Jacksonville, Executive Director of the first Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville, a volunteer and fundraisier for the Ronald McDonald House and Co-chairman of the annual Ronald McDonald McGala.
She is survived by her husband, James Paul Coovert of 37 years; her son, J.P. Coovert and wife Jacie of Cincinnati, Ohio; her mother, Elaine Monack Keefe of Hendersonville, NC ; three brothers, Scott Keefe and wife Maria of Jacksonville, FL, Kevin Keefe and wife Mary Jane of Hendersonville, NC, and Mark Keefe of Atlanta,GA; and seven nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janis's memory to: Ronald McDonald House, 824 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, Florida 32207.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019