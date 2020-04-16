|
Jannie Ward Perry Simpson, 83 a native of Henderson County died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born November 13, 1936 a daughter to the late John Runyan Ward and Minnie Levi Ward. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Sanford Perry in 1982, two sons Douglas Sanford Perry and Rickey Dean Perry both of Hendersonville, four brothers, Clarence Ward, Grover Ward, JC Ward, Jaylee Ward and two sisters, Mae Johnson and Ruth Ward as well as one grandson Kalen Perry.
Jannie grew up and attended Flat Rock High School. She lived in the Green River community of Henderson County until the late 1990's when she moved to Hendersonville. Jannie retired from Kimberly Clark Berkley Mills where she worked as a line operator. She enjoyed time with her family and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Jannie had a zeal for life, she loved making new friends and she never met a stranger. She also loved to be outside watching birds and had a beautiful flower garden that she cultivated to perfection. Her energetic personality and sweet smile will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Lawrence Simpson, two daughters, Desiree Perry Moore and husband Tony Moore, Charman Perry Corn and husband Billy Corn all of Hendersonville. Six grandchildren, Kyle Perry, Huston Moore, Alexis Moore, Garrett Moore, Payton Corn and Ashton Corn and one great grandchild, Bristol Wright, one sister Geneva Bollinger , numerous nieces and nephews as well as four step-children, Kim Dowler, Donna Kinzer, Lawrence Simpson and Tracy Simpson all of Maryland.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thoshepherd.com . Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020