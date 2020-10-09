Jason Dean Hemphill passed away peacefully early in the morning on October 6, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Jason was born on April 15, 1975 in Hickory, NC. Jason loved God, his family, Tennessee Volunteers, hats, and puzzles. If you had to privilege of meeting Jason, you would instantly realize that he was open and honest in his opinions but welcoming of others views. He loved to debate with others, especially when he knew he was right.
Jason fiercely loved his wife and love of his life, Christine, and gave everything to his family and children. He could often be found with a dog in his lap – no matter how large said dog was – or educating his children on some aspect of politics, religion, science, or math.
Jason recently posted on social media some thoughts by Arthur Ashe, legendary Wimbledon player. Those thoughts reflected on "Why Me" in which Arthur Ashe discussed his own diagnosis and terminal disease. Within those thoughts were the words, which Jason asked everyone to "hold…in your heart as they are mine"; Live simply, be happy! Walk humbly and love genuinely. Rejoice knowing that Jason Dean Hemphill is in the hands of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and at peace.
Jason was preceded in death by his father Robert Hemphill, a son Louis, his paternal grandparents Rose and The Rev. Fritz Hemphill, and maternal grandparents Clyde and Virginia Stepp. Jason is survived by his wife, Dr. Christine Cimo Hemphill, his five children Zachary, Hannah, Isabella, George and Xavier Hemphill all of Mechanicsburg, PA; his mother Karen (Stepp) Carswell and husband Tony of Hendersonville, NC; a brother Darren Hemphill and wife Margaret of Columbia, SC; a sister Kathryn Hemphill of Charleston, SC, his stepmother Wanda Hemphill of Rock Hill, SC; father and mother in law Richard and MiYoung Cimo of Dalzell, SC as well as his grandmother in law Martha Cimo of Plant City, FL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 5:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, PA with visitation held from 3:30 to 5:00 PM. Graveside services will take place 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10th at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, PA.
Jason didn't want flowers sent to the family. Instead, he wanted either donations to PanCan (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) www.pancan.org
or to the children's education funds, managed by Neil Stalker of Edward Jones. Checks may be mailed with a note of how the donation should be applied to each of the children. Edward Jones, C/O Neil Stalker, 1100 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033. www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com