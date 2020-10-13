1/1
Jason Marshall Sheffield
Jason Marshall Sheffield, 39, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh, NC. He sustained multiple internal injuries, including massive brain damage, four weeks earlier when struck by a motor vehicle as walked along the shoulder of a road.
Jason was a native of Henderson County and graduated from West Henderson High School and NC. State University. He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Annette Sheffield of Hendersonville; two sisters, Frannette Miller and husband Michael, and Jennifer Autry and husband Ryan. Jason was especially fond of his nieces and nephew, Kaitlin and Dylan Miller and Jackson and Darcy Autry.
A virtual Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday October 15 at 1:00 pm led by the Rev. Jon Brown and Rev. Kim Wells. A link to the service may be obtained by contacting the New Hope Presbyterian Church office at 828-274-0191 between the hours of 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jason's memory be directed to Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh, NC.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
