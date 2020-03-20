|
Jean Ann (West) Mitchell, 88, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on March 11, 2020 after a short illness.
Jean was born on April 24, 1931 in Coldwater, Michigan to the late Genevieve and Ernest J. West. She had one sister and three brothers; the late Arta Ernestine West-Liesinger of Anaheim, CA; the late Richard West of Battle Creek, MI; the late Donald West of St. Petersburg, FL and Daniel West of St. Petersburg, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas E. Mitchell; son, James F. Mitchell of St. Petersburg, FL; son, Mark W. Mitchell of Petersburg, FL; daughter, Cynthia Burton of Havre de Grace, MD; daughter, Patti Oaks of San Diego, CA. She had eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be interred at the Black Mountain State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020