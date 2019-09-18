|
Jean Willis Cantrell, 82, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Jean was born in Surgoinsville, TN to the late George Q. and Eliza E. Hurd Willis.
Jean was a loving mother and homemaker. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Most especially, over the holidays and other special days. She always knew each person's favorites and made sure they felt special.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by: one daughter, Patricia Lynne Cantrell; and nine siblings.
Survivors include: one daughter, Anne Dyer, of Knoxville; one son, Thomas Allan Cantrell, of Chapel Hill; one grandson, Will Dyer, of Knoxville; two sisters, Dell Dennison, of Madison, WI and Kay Filyaw, of Hoquiam, WA; several nieces and nephews; and one very special friend and caregiver, Carolyn Eads, of Johnson City.
Special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their love and support and making it Jean's second home.
A private graveside service was held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Rev. Michael Lester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, served the Cantrell family. (423) 282-1521
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019