Cynthia Cree (Virginia Beach, VA) and Richard Cree (Smyrna, GA) sadly announce the passing of their mother, Jean Clifford Cree on September 07, 2019 at the age of 101 ½. Jean was born on February 10, 1918 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Iola and Howard Clifford.
Jean grew up in Malden, Massachusetts where she graduated from Malden High School. Growing up she enjoyed playing street ice hockey with neighborhood friends and frequently visiting a neighbor's farm in the country. One of her greatest adventures as a child in the 1920s was traveling by ship across the Pacific to live for three years in Sendai, Japan when her mother taught Japanese students as a missionary teacher.
St. Lawrence University was her home for four years where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Having graduated in 1941 with a degree in biology, her first job was at the Cleveland Clinic. Later, she would work at Rockefeller Center in New York City in a research lab. During this time, she was part of a team researching influenza A and influenza B vaccines. This is where she got to know Charles Lindbergh as he worked with Madam Curie in a lab next to hers.
During World War II she became a pen-pal to Major Maurie B. Cree, a Surgeon who was serving with the US Army in the South Pacific. They would later marry on December 15, 1945. After living various places in VA, WVA, and NC, they settled down in Hendersonville, NC to raise their family. Maurie and Jean were married 62 years.
In later life they moved to Weems, VA, then Deltaville, VA. For the past 4 years, Jean has been living in Chesapeake, VA then recently in Virginia Beach, VA.
Jean loved growing roses and tomatoes. She was a beautiful seamstress, knitter, rug hooker, smocker, and needle worker. Jean loved cats and dogs. An avid sports fans she closely followed Boston Bruins hockey, ACC basketball/football, Tennis, Atlanta Braves baseball and the Little League World Series.
Mrs. Cree is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Maurie B. Cree; daughter, Barbara C. Gray; son, David C. Cree; and granddaughter, Jenny S. Cree.
Besides her children, she is survived by Richard's wife Julie; grandchildren Julie Coxe and her husband Bradley; Brian Peters and his wife Michele; Catie Cree; Megan Cree and her husband Tristan; Matthew Cree, step grandchildren Ethan and Evelyn; and great grandchildren Ella, Gavin, Jack, Luke, and Tegan.
A service is planned for 11 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden, Massachusetts.
In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pi Beta Phi Foundation Emma Harper Turner Fund at https://www.pibetaphifoundation.org/programs/EHT
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019