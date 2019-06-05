|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Jean Fowler, age 72, of Hendersonville, NC died surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019.
Jean was the owner of Intowne Workroom where she created custom draperies until retiring in 2010. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dan Fowler, two daughters: Angie Fowler Reid and husband Ronnie of Hendersonville, and Wendi Fowler Carter and husband John of Johnson City, TN and grandchildren, Meghan and Daniel Reid, and Jack Carter.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday June 9th at First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019