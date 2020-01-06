Home

Jean Geneva Corn Obituary
Jean Geneva Corn, age 76, of Hendersonville, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born June 28, 1943, in Hendersonville, a daughter of the late Clealy "Buddie" Calvin Corn and Emmie Caroline Lyda. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Owens and a half-brother, Theo McMinn.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County; Mrs. Corn attended Edneyville High School and worked as a Nurse's Aide and a Private Duty Caregiver. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Miller and Judy Orr, both of Hendersonville, a brother, Rosevelt Corn, of Fruitland, four grandchildren, Kristie Melton, Trinity Justus, Michael Brown, and Christopher Brown, and three great-grandchildren, Cameron Cox, Kaylee Melton, and Corry Melton.
A graveside service will be held for her at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Ebenizer Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by Pastor Sam Beddingfield.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
