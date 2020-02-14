Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Metcalf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Metcalf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Metcalf Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE– Carol Jean Gosnell Metcalf, 63, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020 following an extended illness.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Dean Gosnell and Lois Wyatt Gosnell. Jean was a graduate of Saluda High School Class of 1974, she worked in several occupations until she attained her real estate license. She ended her career as a real estate broker with Oates Realty in Hendersonville. Jean attended Mud Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell Dean Gosnell (twin brother) and Wayne Gosnell; two sisters, Faye Mathis and Shirley Baxley.
Surviving is one daughter, Lisa Ann Rodriguez (Miguel) of Hendersonville; two sisters, Martha Rhodes and Ann Griffin (James) both of Mill Spring; two nieces, Nina Mathis of Hendersonville and Patty Linton of Landrum; one nephew, Matthew Griffin of Mill Spring and many great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Robert Capps and Mr. Verlon Radford officiating.
Burial will follow in Ingleside Baptist Church Cemetery, Landrum.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be made to Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -