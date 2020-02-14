|
HENDERSONVILLE– Carol Jean Gosnell Metcalf, 63, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020 following an extended illness.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Dean Gosnell and Lois Wyatt Gosnell. Jean was a graduate of Saluda High School Class of 1974, she worked in several occupations until she attained her real estate license. She ended her career as a real estate broker with Oates Realty in Hendersonville. Jean attended Mud Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell Dean Gosnell (twin brother) and Wayne Gosnell; two sisters, Faye Mathis and Shirley Baxley.
Surviving is one daughter, Lisa Ann Rodriguez (Miguel) of Hendersonville; two sisters, Martha Rhodes and Ann Griffin (James) both of Mill Spring; two nieces, Nina Mathis of Hendersonville and Patty Linton of Landrum; one nephew, Matthew Griffin of Mill Spring and many great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Robert Capps and Mr. Verlon Radford officiating.
Burial will follow in Ingleside Baptist Church Cemetery, Landrum.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be made to Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
