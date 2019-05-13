|
|
FLETCHER - Jean Austin Smith, 87 went to her Heavenly home and to be reunited with her loving husband, on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Bernice Austin; her husband, Kenneth C. Smith, Jr. who died in 2016; a sister, Mary Chason as well as a brother, Allen Austin.
A 1954 graduate of Berea College, Jean taught with Buncombe County Schools for over 25 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Beckie Davis (Kenneth) of Mills Rivers; one son, Kenneth A. Smith (Karen) of Horse Shoe as well as three grandchildren, Amanda Davis of Kannapolis, NC, Austin Davis (Kailey) of Charlotte, NC and Kenneth Smith, Jr. of Horse Shoe.
A service celebrating Jean's life will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday May 18, 2019 at Etowah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church from 5:00 to 6:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be private.
The family graciously asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to MRLEC, c/o Mills River United Methodist Church, 137 Old Turnpike Road, Mills River, NC 28759.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News from May 13 to May 14, 2019